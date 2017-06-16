Register
11:36 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish flag

    Turkey Could Be 'Next Target' After Qatar in Gulf Diplomatic Crisis

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (155)
    0 724100

    On Wednesday, June 14, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Doha to meet with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani and with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis in the Middle East.

    Doha
    CC0 / /
    'If Qatar Loses Its Clout in the Middle East, So Will Turkey'
    Sputnik Turkey sat down with Turkish political analyst and author Samer Saleha to discuss Ankara’s stance on the Qatar crisis and the role of foreign countries in this diplomatic conflict.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorists and destabilizing the Middle East, and several other states of the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country.

    However, Turkey and a number of Middle East countries refused to support this move and started making attempts to help Qatar to break the isolation.

    According to Saleha, even before Cavusoglu’s visit Turkey made its stance clear and the visit was yet more proof that Ankara is on the side of Qatar.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Qatar Purchase of US Fighter Jets Not Escalating Diplomatic Row - Turkish FM
    On June 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar and will make efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

    "I think that one of the reasons is the need to defend common political and economic interests. In recent years, ties between Ankara and Doha have increasingly developed. Moreover, Qatar has repeatedly provided Turkey with political support, including after an attempted military coup in Turkey. In particular, the development of bilateral ties resulted in the establishment of Turkish military base in Qatar," Saleha pointed out.

    Meanwhile, on June 9, Erdogan approved legislation allowing the deployment of Turkish troops to Qatar. According to Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok, about 3,000 soldiers of the ground forces, servicemen of the country's air forces and navy, as well as instructors and special forces, will be deployed at the base in Qatar.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speak, with unidentified Turkish translator at centre, during a meeting in Doha, Qatar (File)
    © AP Photo/ Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service, Pool
    Surrounded No More: Qatar’s Isolation Begins to Crumble
    At the same time, Saleha stressed that it is very important for Ankara to also preserve established contacts with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. However, after showing support for Qatar in the crisis, this will be problematic.

    "Ankara could preserve those contacts if it works with Saudi Arabia in a frank and fair manner. I guess that the [Turkish] foreign minister should visit Riyadh as soon as possible. Since the crisis erupted Ankara’s efforts to establish dialogue with Gulf states have been insufficient. They should be intensified," the analyst said.

    He underscored that in the current situation the Qatar crisis cannot be resolved without the participation of such regional powers as Turkey and Iran. According to Saleha, Turkey was one of the countries that contributed to preventing the crisis from escalating.

    Turkish troops
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Turkey Military Delegates Arrive in Qatar to Prepare Base for Troops Deployment
    "The crisis must be prevented from turning into an open military confrontation. Turkey decided to send food supplies to Qatar. Ankara also decided to deploy a military contingent to the country. These decisions were very important. But there were other countries that helped, including Iran, France and Germany," Saleha said.

    Speaking further, the analyst shared thoughts on the possible consequences from the crisis for Ankara.

    "In this situation, Turkey believes that it could be the next target [after Qatar]. The Turkish leadership and experts believe that an attack on Turkey will come next. It will be delivered both by Gulf states and the United States. This became clear after [US President] Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh. This is why Turkey reacted quickly and in such a manner. It may be part of an American plan in the region," Saleha said.

    According to the analyst, the way for the implementation of this plan was paved by Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

    "Turkey and Iran are opposing this plan. They want to consider the Qatar crisis from a different angle. In turn, Washington ignores their proposals and wants to impose its own view of the situation. The US wants to gain from this crisis because it serves its national interests," he said.

    Saleha stressed that the Qatar crisis can only be resolved via dialogue between the Gulf states involved.

    "I think that the crisis will deepen as a reaction to the involvement of Turkey and Iran. This is why the Turkish foreign minister should visit Riyadh and Dubai as soon as possible," he concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (155)

    Related:

    Military Assistance to Qatar an 'Impulsive Step Driving Turkey Into Corner'
    Turkey's Erdogan Casts Doubt on Gulf Terror Claims Against Qatar
    'If Qatar is a Terror State, Why is US Providing Them With High-End Fighters?'
    Turkish Foreign Minister Receives Ambassadors From Gulf States Amid Qatar Row
    Tags:
    talks, tensions, diplomatic conflict, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok