Moscow Verifying Reports of Incident Between Russian Yacht, N Korean Ship

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — According to Vladivostok Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, on Thursday, the yacht Katalexa, which was reportedly sailing from Taiwan to the Russian city of Vladivostok, was detained by a North Korean ship in the northwestern part of the Sea of Japan.

"We do not have any information about the seizure of the yacht, [but] we have information about the incident, the details of which are being verified. We can already say that all agencies are involved in ensuring the safety of navigation and in the probe into the incident," the office's representative said.

Earlier in the day, head of Vladivostok yacht club "Scarlet Sails" Artyom Moiseenkov told Sputnik that three people are believed to be on the board of Katalexa.