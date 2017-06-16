Putin: Little Change in US Policies Despite Change in Presidents

© REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas Outgoing Obama Administration Handing Out Awards Reminiscent of Soviet Politburo – Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Oliver Stone said that Putin witnessed four US presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, asking what had changed.

"Almost nothing. Life makes adjustments. Bureaucracy is strong everywhere, including the United States, in fact it rules the world," Putin said.

Stone asked Putin what would happen if Trump declassified or simply independently examined "all the files for crises in Syria and Ukraine" and asked if he could change his mind on these issues.

"I think it's possible, but I repeat that he must still act within certain limits. We are adults and understand everything, but I very much hope that when he immerses himself into the essence of problems, he will form his own idea about the ongoing processes," Putin said.

Stone's documentary "The Putin Interviews," which the director has been making for two years, is being released on Showtime since Monday. The four-part film will be broadcast in full between June 12-15.