Putin: Russia Showed Openness to West, But No One Noticed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia has repeatedly demonstrated significant openness to the West, but it has not been noticed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone.

"The US observers were present at our plants for the manufacturing of nuclear weapons, directly on the territory. The degree of Russian trust and openness was simply amazing. But unfortunately, no one wanted to notice or appreciate this," Putin said an interview broadcast by the Showtime television network.

"Of course, we need to establish [relations], turn over a new leaf in Russia-US relations," Putin told Oliver Stone, when asked whether he would be able to achieve more open relations with US President Donald Trump.

"There is always hope up until we are carried to the cemetery feet first," Putin said.