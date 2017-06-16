Russia to Continue Crisis Settlement Efforts in Middle East, North Africa

© AP Photo/ Pavel Wolberg, Pool Putin Says Former Israeli Leader Sharon Warned to Trust No One in Middle East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will continue to promote the diplomatic settlement of the political impasse in the Middle East and North Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his address to the conference of the Russian Committee for Solidarity and Cooperation with the Peoples of Asia and Africa.

"We consistently support the sovereignty of the African and Asian countries, oppose the foreign meddling in internal affairs and continue to promote their dynamic and progressive development as well as the political and diplomatic settlement of the crises and conflicts, primarily in the regions of the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov said in his address, read out by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Moscow is ready to strengthen coordination in terms of maintaining global security and stability within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, the Russian foreign minister stressed.