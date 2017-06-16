Russia to Continue Crisis Settlement Efforts in Middle East, North Africa

"We consistently support the sovereignty of the African and Asian countries, oppose the foreign meddling in internal affairs and continue to promote their dynamic and progressive development as well as the political and diplomatic settlement of the crises and conflicts, primarily in the regions of the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov said in his address, read out by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
Moscow is ready to strengthen coordination in terms of maintaining global security and stability within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, the Russian foreign minister stressed.
