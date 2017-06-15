US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue to Be Held June 21

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will welcome senior Chinese officials to Washington next week for the first US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The US Department of State and the US Department of Defense today announced that the inaugural US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue (D&SD) will be held in Washington, D.C. June 21, 2017," the State Department said in a statement.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi and General Fang Fenghui, Chief of the People’s Liberation Army’s Joint Staff Department will attend the talks.