Register
23:29 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Agriculture Cooperation Can Ease Sino-US Tension

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    China is likely to have a temporary honeymoon period with the US at a time when US President Donald Trump is facing political turmoil at home.

    The ongoing symposium of think tanks from China and the US taking place in Iowa and New York has received an increasing amount of attention from international observers. Unlike his predecessors, who used to elaborate on economic and foreign policy in public speeches, Trump is more comfortable communicating via Twitter, but his Twitter feed is not an adequate medium for describing US policy because of the emotional words Trump generally uses. The US' lack of clarity on foreign policy is likely to add uncertainty to Sino-US relations, which is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. 

    Trump focuses more on domestic affairs than his predecessors. Under Trump's presidency, the US has reduced the resources invested in foreign relations, and he has abandoned a series of multilateral agreements, including the TPP, while focusing more on bilateral negotiations. Negotiations with numerous parties are not easy for the US to handle, while in one-on-one negotiations, even with a large country like China, it is easy for the US to grasp the negotiation initiative. Sino-US relations are seen as very important in Washington. Although the US is not very enthusiastic about the ongoing negotiations over a bilateral investment treaty with China, it is highly unlikely the negotiations will be abandoned. 

    US 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    US Fed Interest Rate Rise 'Puts a Little Pressure on China to Follow Suit'

    Before Trump took office as president, he delivered a series of accusations against China, but now it seems he has toned this down. Trump has been facing major domestic challenges, including the ongoing FBI probe over his alleged campaign links with Russia. Externally, Trump is surrounded by difficulties, such as North Korea's nuclear issue. Washington needs to strengthen its relations with Beijing in this particular period, which provides an opportunity for stability in Sino-US relations. Besides, some of the economic data for both China and the US has been positive in recent months, and the global economic recovery momentum has been more obvious. A positive economic environment will help alleviate trade friction between China and the US.

    In the past few decades, Sino-US relations have experienced ups and downs, which have generally been linked to the US domestic situation and the global economic environment. Relations may be relatively warm at the moment, but we cannot rule out the possibility that Trump will continue to put pressure on China in future after the internal US problems have eased. During his election campaign, Trump threatened to impose a 45 percent tariff on Chinese imports. If the US trade deficit with China cannot be reduced in the future, Trump is likely to face pressure from US voters, and his administration may once again voice a hard line against China during the 2018 midterm elections. Therefore, the possibility that future Sino-US relations may deteriorate should not be ignored.

    China and the US have set up a multi-level mechanism for dialogue and cooperation, and the two sides should seize the opportunity offered by the recent warming up of bilateral ties to promote pragmatic cooperation.

    A map of China is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in Singapore in this January 2, 2014 file photo illustration
    © REUTERS/ Edgar Su/Files
    US Tries to Restrict China's Silicon Valley Investments '20 Years Too Late'

    Agriculture cooperation is likely to become a bright point. Washington has fewer concerns over agriculture, compared with areas such as high-tech exports. China and the US have made breakthroughs in agriculture trade, and the two sides in May announced simultaneously the initial results of the 100-day plan to address trade imbalances between the two countries.

    The US agriculture sector includes a range of farm-related industries that have long been a core part of the economy. There is large potential for cooperation in this area with China, which is one of the world's biggest consumers of agriculture products. According to the US Department of Agriculture, China became the leading US agricultural export destination in 2012, replacing Canada. Enhancing agriculture cooperation between the two countries will help narrow the US trade deficit with China.

    Agriculture and its related industries play a big role in Iowa's economy. Chinese President Xi Jinping, then party secretary of Zhengding county in North China's Hebei Province, visited Iowa in 1985, and returned to meet "old friends" during his visit in 2012 as Chinese vice president, according to the Xinhua News Agency. In the past few decades, a friendship has been established between Iowa and regions of China. Trump's move to choose former Iowa governor Terry Branstad as US ambassador to Beijing sent a goodwill signal and is likely to help boost bilateral agriculture cooperation between the two countries. 

    The article was compiled based on an interview with Wang Jun, a senior economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges and was originally published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Chinese Fighter Jets Intercept US Navy Aircraft Over S China Sea - Reports
    China to Increase Imports From US
    Moody's Attack on China 'First Salvo of US Economic War Against Beijing'
    Civilian Air Safety a Concern After US, Chinese Intercepts in South China Sea
    China’s Defense Ministry Urges US to Respect its Borders After Intercepting Jet
    Tags:
    diplomatic relations, Agriculture, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok