Macron’s REM Party to Get Absolute Majority in Parliament

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche (REM) is projected to receive an absolute majority in the country's parliament, getting between 440 to 470 seats out of a total 577 in the lower house, in the second round of general election set for Sunday, a fresh OpinionWay poll showed Thursday.

According to the survey, The Republicans party and its allies is set to receive 70-90 seats, while the Socialist party might get 20-30 seats.

Jean-Luc Melenchon’s Unsubmissive France is likely to win between five to15 seats, while the right-wing National Front party is projected to get between one and five seats.

The voting intention figures for the REM party amounts to 58 percent.

The first round of the French legislative election took place on June 11, with the REM coming in the lead with almost 30 percent of votes.