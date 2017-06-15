Russia, US Can Agree, Work Together on Issues Including Iran, Syria - Putin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Moscow and Washington can agree and work together, including on Iran and Syria issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" call-in session.

"Now, as for ‘hot spots,’ of course everyone knows, as a matter of fact, [that we] worked together with the United States on a solution to the Iranian nuclear program, but still, did we come to an agreement? We did! Thus, there is a positive example of our cooperation, and we cannot but recognize our significant role in resolving this problem," Putin said.

"Therefore, we can agree, we can work together. The Syrian problem, the problem of the Middle East. It is obvious for everyone that without constructive work, without joint constructive work nothing will work out," Putin added.