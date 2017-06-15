Putin to Poroshenko: Close Your Offshore Accounts Before Becoming European

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 10, Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on the introduction of the visa free regime with the European Union during a ceremony in Kiev. Addressing the audience, Poroshenko cited Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov's famous words saying "Farewell! — unwashed, indigent Russia, The land of slaves, the state of lords, And you, its navy-coated marshals, And you, their dedicated herds."

"If someone wants to be European, they should first close their offshore accounts and then speak of people’s welfare," Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" call-in session.

Putin says to Poroshenko, 'if you want to be a true European, close your offshore accounts and then you can talk.' Rich. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) 15 июня 2017 г.

According to Putin, there are a lot of good examples in both Russian and Ukrainian literature which could serve as a response to Poroshenko's words.

"However, I will not do this out of respect for the Ukrainian people, our common history and common faith," Putin added.