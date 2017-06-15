China to Upgrade Trade Development Office to Embassy

Wang Weihua, permanent representative of the office, disclosed that the embassy will bebuilt in Panama City. Wang’s remarks came soon after China and Panama signed a jointcommuniqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 13. More staff will berecruited and a new location will be scouted to build a more permanent embassy, Wangsaid. The Office of China-Panama Trade Development is located in an office building.

The resumption of diplomatic ties will bring about positive changes in terms of visaapplications, investment and maritime cooperation, benefiting Chinese people andenterprises, Wang said. Cooperation and exchange under the framework of the UN willflourish as well, he added.