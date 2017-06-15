Moscow Favors Trump for Willingness to Mend Bilateral Ties

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Trump Administration Has No Intention to Cancel Anti-Russia Sanctions - Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia has had a favorable opinion of US President Donald Trump who said he was willing to restore ties with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone.

"Certainly, we liked President Trump and we still like him because he publicly announced that he was ready to restore American-Russian relations. And when journalists from different countries were asking questions about that, they were trying to catch me, so to speak," Putin said in an interview for Stone’s documentary, cited by Salon.com.

"Certainly, we’ve got to wait and see how, in reality, in practice, the relations between our two countries are going to develop. He was talking about a re-establishment of economic ties, of a joint fight against terrorism. Isn’t that a good thing?" Putin was quoted as saying.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump expressed his willingness to work closer with Russia, as well as regret over the state of the Moscow-Washington relationship under the Obama administration.