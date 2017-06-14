Register
00:45 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish Embassy in Moscow

    US Marshals Arrest Turkish Men Suspected of Assault in DC Embassy Brawl

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 39341

    About one month after the incident, two Turkish men have been arrested by US Marshals, accused of assaulting peaceful protesters during the May Turkish embassy brawl in Washington DC, according to District police and the US State Department.

    "Now that charges have been filed, the Department will weigh additional actions for the named individuals, as appropriate under relevant laws and regulations. Any further steps will be responsive and proportional to the charges," a State Department official told TheDC.

    The suspects were not named by the State Department, but DC police identified the men as 50-year-old Eyup Yildirim and Sinan Narin. Foreign Policy reported that DC police said that both men have been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner. Yilidrim also faces a charge of felony assault with significant bodily injury.

    ​Yilidrim was detained in New Jersey and will go before a Newark judge. TheDC previously reported that he is the man in the video who kicks Lucy Usoyan, a protester, while she lies motionless on the ground. Usoyan, a Kurdish rights activist, says that she feared for her life during the fight and that she suffered head trauma that the hospital said would take her six weeks to fully recover from.

    Narin, a resident of Virginia, also kicked the prone body of Usoyan. He previously claimed on Facebook that protesters ripped his shirt open and threw bottles at him, and he responded by punching and pushing protesters. He admitted to kicking Usoyan, claiming that he believed that she was a man. "I would never kick a woman," he wrote.

    Yildirim, a construction company owner, is a supporter of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He and others showed up at the embassy in a counterprotest against those demonstrating against Erdogan's visit to DC. The protests swiftly devolved into a brawl where pro-Erdogan protesters and Turkish security personnel attacked the demonstrators while Capitol Police unsuccessfully tried to break things up. Eleven people were injured.

    ​"The Department would like to thank the Department of Justice and the investigative agencies for their diligence," the State Department said in a statement. The two federal agencies are investigating the incident alongside the Secret Service and DC police. "We are committed to holding those responsible for the violence on May 16 accountable. As we have previously stated, the events surrounding the conduct of Turkish Security personnel during President Erdogan's visit to the United States is troubling."

    A few days after the incident, a Voice of America Turkey video surfaced online of Erdogan coolly watching the fight from the front of the embassy, with the footage even suggesting that Erdogan personally ordered his bodyguards to attack.

    Although the conversations between Turkish officials can't be heard in the footage, sound editor Salih Ferad conducted an analysis of the tape for the Daily Caller. A presidential guard said "Servet says attack," according to Ferad; Servet Erkan was one of Erdogan's bodyguards who participated in the brawl, according to TheDC.

    ​Earlier in June, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill condemning the Turkish government. Ankara meanwhile has blamed US and DC authorities for failing to control "belligerent" protesters who "provoked" security personnel.

    Many of the security officers involved are unlikely to ever be arrested or charged with any crimes, being that they enjoyed diplomatic immunity as part of Erdogan's retinue and were seemingly acting on his direct orders.

    But if the Americans can't penalize the Turks by arresting the suspects, they can reply with diplomatic pressure. Some lawmakers have called for the State Department to halt a planned $1.6 million sale of firearms to Turkish security forces as reprisal for the violence.

    Related:

    Injured Turkish Embassy Protester Plans Lawsuit Against Erdogan’s Government
    McCain on Clashes at Turkish Embassy in US: 'I'd Throw Turkish Ambassador Out'
    US Officials Say Erdogan Bodyguards Behind Brutality at Turkish Embassy
    Several Hospitalized After Clashes at Turkish Embassy During Erdogan Visit
    WATCH: Erdogan Observes, Possibly Orders Assault on DC Protesters
    Tags:
    Turkish embassy, Arrest, diplomatic immunity, brawl, Department of State, DC Metropolitan Police Department, Department of Justice, Sinan Narin, Eyup Yildirim, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Washington DC, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok