Register
00:45 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016

    Russia May Open Consulate General in China's Harbin in 2018

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18440

    Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Paltov said that the Russian Consulate General may be opened in the Chinese city of Harbin in 2018, but there are certain technical issues to be solved in order to do so.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Mattis: Russia, China Challenging US Military Dominance
    HARBIN (China) (Sputnik) — The Russian Consulate General may be opened in the Chinese city of Harbin in 2018, but there are certain technical issues to be solved in order to do so, Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Paltov told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "The work on this matter is ongoing since 1993 when we signed the agreements with the Chinese side regarding the opening what was supposed back then to be a department of Shenyang Consulate General in Harbin. I know that there is a candidate for the post of consul general, the core of the staff is being chosen… Our ambassador to Beijing, Andrei Denisov, has spoken about this, the date was also mentioned — 2018. Nobody has canceled the date so far," Paltov said.

    Paltov noted that there were still a number of issues unsolved. The most important one is the reconstruction of the old building where consulate was located before it was closed in 1962. The Russian side insists on opening the Consulate General in this building since Russian diplomats used to work there, Paltov explained.

    "The Chinese side has been reconstructing the building of our old consulate since the end of 2013, they have been working actively on it in 2014. However, a number of issues, particularly the ones regarding technical matters, have not been approved by the Russian side. We estimated many drawbacks regarding eleven issues, the Chinese side agreed and is redoing it," Paltov said.

    According to Paltov, before the building may be used by Russian diplomats it has to be checked and approved by specialists from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Pavlov noted that another obstacle to opening the consulate may be the lack of sinologists in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    The Russian Consulate General in Harbin has a long history. First, it was opened in 1907 in times of the Russian Empire. Chinese authorities closed it in 1920. In 1924, it was reopened in another building as the Consulate General of the Soviet Union, but closed again in 1962. From 1898 to mid-1960s, a large number of Russians, who had ties to China Eastern Railway, used to live in Harbin, which was a major junction city on the railway.

    Related:

    Young China-Russia Aviation Venture Has Global Ambitions
    Russian Old Believers Teach Chinese Troops How to Survive in Siberian Woods
    Russian, Chinese Gold Reserves to Cut Global Economy's Addiction to Dollar
    Russian Aerospace Firm to Cooperate With China on Moon Exploration Missions
    Tags:
    consulate, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok