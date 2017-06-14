Trump Administration Has No Intention to Cancel Anti-Russia Sanctions

© AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs New US Senate Bill to Expand Anti-Russia Sanctions to Pass Senate, House - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Trump administration does not plan to lift the existing sanctions imposed on Russia, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday.

"Let me assure you there is no intention for us to remove the Russian sanctions. I have no intention of doing that nor have I heard anybody in the administration suggest that be the case," Mnuchin stated. "We intend to enforce the existing sanctions at this point and the Minsk agreement."