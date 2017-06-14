Register
21:43 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Two US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters fly near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. File photo

    US Defense Secretary's 'Shock': What Happened to the Army Under Barack Obama

    © REUTERS/ Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald
    Politics
    Get short URL
    3103360

    US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has recently expressed his shock over the US military's lack of readiness after four years of successive budget cuts. Russian military expert Vasily Kashin explained why Mattis' complaints have certain grounds.

    US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is "shocked" by the US military's lack of readiness; speaking to the Russian newspaper Vzglyad, military analyst Vasily Kashin explained what had happened to the US Army under Barack Obama.

    "I have been shocked by what I've seen with our readiness to fight. For all the heartache caused by the loss of our troops during these wars, no enemy in the field has done more to harm the readiness of our military than sequestration. It took us years to get into this situation. It will require years of stable budgets and increased funding to get out of it," Mattis said Monday in his written testimony to the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

    International Committee of the Red Cross workers unload a cargo plane carrying humanitarian relief supplies for civilians at the airport in Sanaa, Yemen (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Conflict of Interests: By Concealing Special Ops, Pentagon Exposes Others to Danger
    To cope with the burning issue, Mattis is seeking to increase the Defense budget.

    "I need bipartisan support for this budget," the Secretary of Defense said, referring to Donald Trump's $639 billion request which envisages an increase in the Pentagon's "base budget" and overseas operations.

    "For all the heartache caused by the loss of our troops during these wars, no enemy in the field has done more harm to the readiness of our military than sequestration," Mattis underscored.

    Does it mean that Barack Obama left the Oval Office while the US Army was in tatters?

    According to Kashin, Mattis' complaints have certain grounds.

    Matthias's speech was intended to bring the issue into the spotlight, the military analyst noted.

    "He did not lie, did not distort [information], but described it in a few expressive terms, to draw [the Committee's] attention to the essence of the problem," Kashin noted.

    World War II poster from the United States
    CC0 / /
    Mainstream Media Says 'Russian Propaganda' is Creating a Fifth Column in US Military
    However, it is not actually Obama who deserves "blame," the analyst remarked, recalling that the biggest cuts in US Army funding took place under President George W. Bush.

    Kashin pointed out that when the US got bogged down in Iraq in the 2000s, they had to increase the number of ground forces. To tackle the problem Washington implemented budgeting programs which primarily affected US air and naval forces.

    One of the most painful measures adopted by the White House, according to Kashin, was a dramatic reduction in the production of fifth generation F-22 fighters, which remain among the most formidable warplanes in the world.  

    After a partial withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan under Obama, it was expected that the US Air Force and US Navy would receive additional funding.

    "But it's impossible to deal with the problem quickly," Kashin noted.

    Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense signaled that he is considering beefing up the US military presence in Afghanistan.

    "We are not winning in Afghanistan right now, and we will correct this as soon as possible," he said, commenting on the current stalemate in the region.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Mattis: Russia, China Challenging US Military Dominance
    According to Reuters, the White House is mulling sending "between 3,000 and 5,000 US and coalition troops" to Afghanistan.

    In addition, Secretary of Defense Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford envision further spending on the US missile defense shield, citing an "adversarial" relationship with Russia and the rise of "assertive" China.

    "A return to great power competition, marked by a resurgent and more aggressive Russian Federation and a rising, more confident, and assertive China, places the international order under assault," Mattis said.

    Do Russia and China really pose a threat to the US?

    According to Kashin, US military forces are by no means weaker than those of Washington's geostrategic competitors. "This is the strongest army in the world," the analyst remarked.

    The problem is that for decades the US Army had focused on counter-insurgency operations.

    "They need to stop concentrating on the counterinsurgency war and prepare themselves… for a conventional war against a great power. It is hard to carry out these changes under the conditions of sequestration, budgetary constraints and the present political atmosphere," Kashin said.

    At the same time, the Pentagon faces the problem of wear and tear to its equipment, most notably US fighter jets.

    It is hardly surprising, given the fact that "America has been bombing foreign nations for 17 years," Kashin noted, "It was all done by the Air Force, and [predictably] they face problems of wear and repair of devices."

    The US defense budget remains far greater than that of any other country in the world; it is nearly three times that of its nearest competitor, China, and nine times that of Russia, according to The Intercept.

    Related:

    Pentagon's Secret Weapons Maker Taps Intel for Hyper-Fast Data Processor
    Pentagon Urges Seoul to Finish THAAD Missile System Install to Fight DPRK Threat
    US Conducts First Strike Against Al-Shabaab Positions in Somalia - Pentagon
    Pentagon Reveals Photos of Russian Su-27 Intercepting US Military Aircraft
    Pentagon Awards Roughly Half a Billion Dollars for Cloud Computing Services
    Tags:
    US missile defense systems, anti-ballistic missile defense, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, House Armed Services Committee, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, James Mattis, Joseph Dunford, Afghanistan, China, Europe, Iraq, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok