New US Senate Bill to Expand Anti-Russia Sanctions to Pass Senate, House

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The new measures were introduced in the Senate on Monday in an amendment to the Iran sanctions bill that censures the Islamic Republic over its ballistic missile program.

When asked if he thinks that the bill will be adopted, Larsen, stated, "I do think it will be."

"Increasing the sanctions on Russia…I think is something that’s going to get a lot of bipartisan support in the Senate and in the House," the lawmaker added.

"I think it’s important to understand that in the United States we are very frustrated and angry about the role that Russia had in interfering with our elections last year," he explained. "The fact that a foreign country at all attempted to interfere and influence our elections is something that every American is angry about. In this case it was Russia, and we have high confidence of that."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the Kremlin seeks to avoid a "pique of sanctions" in response to the US Senate's newly proposed sanctions against Russia but called for patience until the measures are codified.

The new sanctions will target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries. The bill would also restrict debt dealings with Russian banks and energy companies to 14 days and 30 days, respectively.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the measure later on Wednesday.