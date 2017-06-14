Kosovo Election Results Show Radicalization of Authorities - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A coalition led by the ruling centre-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) won the elections in the country which took place on Sunday, with the the radical opposition Vetevendosje party coming second.

"The results of the June 11 snap parliamentary elections in Kosovo evidence further radicalization of the Pristina authorities," the Russian ministry said in a statement adding that such situation "was a result of silent agreement of the United States and the European Union which do not have due influence on the Kosovo Albanian leadership."

Kosovo parliament encompasses the total of 120 seats and 20 of them are reserved for the representatives of the ethnic minorities. Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia and Russia do not recognize Kosovo's independence.