Register
12:38 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Palais Bourbon

    Le Pen: Voters 'Have All Cards in Hand' to Influence Parliamentary Election

    © Photo: Jebulon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    French Parliamentary Election 2017 (26)
    0 1410

    French voters, who have everything at their disposal to alter the disproportionate results of the first round of parliamentary elections, should take to the polls in the next round as the country could otherwise end up having a parliament with no opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche, the National Front leader said.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — Although the voter turnout for the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday was less than 50 percent, REM came in the lead with 28.21 percent of the vote, while the FN only got 13.2 percent. Pollsters predict that REM, allied with the Democratic Movement (MoDem), could receive around 400 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

    "We cannot allow such a perspective of the Assembly. Our country, in order to function in a democratic way, needs opposition, opposition which is not reduced to the bare bones… I protest against the fact that there will be no pluralism in our country," Marine Le Pen told Europe 1 radio broadcaster.

    General view of the French National Assembly
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Low Turnout in French Vote Shows Parliament Legitimacy Crisis – FN Candidate
    The FN leader called on French citizens to mobilize and vote in the second round of the elections, saying that they "have all cards in hand" to decrease the number of REM members in the new Parliament.

    Le Pen also said she was skeptical about the initiative to introduce proportional representation in the parliament, which was mentioned by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday.

    "I heard this promise made to the French people a thousand times, and it was never respected. What is this proportional representation, 5%, 10%? We need comprehensive proportional representation, we need to stop giving priority to a political movement which came first [in the election] in order to ensure stability," Le Pen said.

    The second round of the parliamentary election will take place on Sunday, June 18.

    Topic:
    French Parliamentary Election 2017 (26)

    Related:

    FN Unlikely to Match Presidential Race Figures With Legislative Seats - Member
    Macron's REM Wins Due to 'Great Tiredness, Rejection of Major Forces' by Voters
    Likely REM Majority in French Assembly May Have Rough Start Due to Inexperience
    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, La Republique En Marche, National Front, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok