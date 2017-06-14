Register
06:34 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, Russia

    Russia Has Certain Benefits, Problems as Any Sovereign, Democratic State - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 10220

    Vladimir Putin said that the fact that Russia is a sovereign and democratic state results in certain benefits as well as in certain problems for the country.

    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Russia to Give Suitable Response to All NATO Actions - Putin
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The fact that Russia is a sovereign and democratic state results in certain benefits as well as in certain problems for the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone.

    "Despite numerous attempts to demonize Russia, Russia is a democratic and a sovereign country. Certain problems stem from this fact, but it also results in major benefits," Putin said in the interview for the documentary series, partially aired by the US TV channel Showtime late on Tuesday.

    The Russian leader added that there were not so many countries in the world that could enjoy their sovereignty to the full extent, as many nations had burdening themselves with the so-called allied obligations.

    "Someone has a dream, someone wants to think that 'Putin's Russia Down.' These are just dreams. They do not correspond to the reality. The ones who write about it are aware of it," Putin said.

    The president noted that the people leaving in the Western countries have different opinions on Russia.

    "You know, there are different people. I think, there are people having different opinions both in Europe and the United States. There are people who look at least 25, 30, 50 years ahead, think of some issues, threats and have a different attitude to Russia. And there are people who live from election to election and only think of their own political interests," Putin said.

    "Of course it is impossible to imagine that the ways of the United States, Germany and France will roll around tomorrow [in Russia]. The society and the government, as any living body, need to develop gradually. This is a normal development process," Putin said.

    Putin noted as an example that the Russian state developed as a monarchy for almost a thousand years before the 1917, then communists took over, and the events that led to the new, democratic stage of Russia’s development only took place in the early 1990s.

    Related:

    Putin Calls Attempts to Disturb World Nuclear Balance 'Big Mistake'
    Oliver Stone Says Vladimir Putin Resembles Franklin D. Roosevelt
    Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Gulf Rift in Phone Call
    'The Putin Interviews', Part One in Great Detail: Russia-US Relations, NATO
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok