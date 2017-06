© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Lukashenko: US, German Funds Sponsor Provocateurs in Belarus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump in a notice to Congress extended the state of emergency for Belarus regarding persons who have allegedly undermined democratic processes.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Belarus and other persons to undermine democratic processes or institutions of Belarus that was declared in Executive Order 13405 of June 16, 2006, is to continue in effect beyond June 16, 2017," Trump said on Tuesday.