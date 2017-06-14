Register
00:30 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington

    Relax, Comey: US Secret Service Says No ‘Tapes’ Exist

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9710

    After US President Donald Trump booted James Comey from his perch atop the FBI, the president tweeted that he “better hope there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press!”

    The White House has since refused to say whether the tapes exist, but a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Wall Street Journal revealed the Secret Service does not have any such tapes.

    The Secret Service has not made any audio recordings or documented any transcripts of Trump’s conversations since he took office on January 20, the Journal reported.

    COMEY
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    ‘Not True’: Comey Slams New York Times on Trump-Russia Links

    It remains possible that someone other than the Secret Service could have made a recording.

    Trump should have given a straight answer when asked whether he has tapes of his communications with Comey during last week’s news conference, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine told CNN on Monday. Any tapes should be turned over “not only to the Senate Intelligence Committee but [also] to the Special Counsel” tasked with investigating all matters involving Trump and Russia.

    "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey now-famously exclaimed during his testimony before the Senate last week, indicating such tapes would corroborate Comey’s memo stating Trump told the FBI director, "I hope you can let this [probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn] go."

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    'I Am Not Stonewalling': Attorney General Sessions Testifies on Russia and 2016 Election Probe

    Last week, Trump said at a news conference "you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer," to the question of whether Trump had "tapes," adding "don’t worry."

    On Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said "the president made clear in the Rose Garden last week that he would have an announcement shortly … when the president is ready to make it."

    Related:

    This is How Comey Really Helped US President by Trying to Damage Him
    Possible Lawsuit Against Comey for Leaks 'Obstruction of Justice' - Congressman
    ‘Over Their Heads’ or Just Plain Nuts? McCain Can’t Follow Comey Testimony
    Poll Shows Almost Half of Americans Believe Ex-FBI Head Comey More Than Trump
    Who Needs Flicks?! Comey's Testimony in US Senate Attracted 19.5M TV Viewers
    Tags:
    General Mike Flynn, Sean Spicer, James Comey, Donald Trump, Maine, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok