Register
00:30 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish troops

    Turkey Military Delegates Arrive in Qatar to Prepare Base for Troops Deployment

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18410

    The Turkish General Staff said that a three-person Turkish military delegation arrived in Qatar on June 12 to prepare a military base for the deployment of the Turkish military forces amid ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and other Arab states.

    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Turkish Foreign Minister Receives Ambassadors From Gulf States Amid Qatar Row
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — A three-person Turkish military delegation arrived in Qatar on June 12 to prepare a military base for the deployment of the Turkish military forces amid ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and other Arab states, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "Our three-person delegation was sent to Qatar on June 12. It continues to work on the preparation of a base for deploying the Turkish troops, carrying out the necessary work and establishing coordination," the statement added.

    It noted that the cooperation agreement on the deployment of the Turkish armed forces in Qatar for the purpose of military training entered into force on June 15, 2015, and work on its implementation began in October the same year.

    "Since that moment, Turkish and Qatari military constantly make mutual visits to coordinate this activity. On April 28, 2016, an agreement was signed to start work on the deployment of the Turkish troops in Qatar, which was approved by the Turkish parliament on June 7, 2017. Thus, Turkey has completed the legal process for deploying military personnel in Qatar," the General Staff said.

    According to Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok, about 3,000 soldiers of the ground forces, servicemen of the country's air forces and navy, as well as instructors and special forces, will be deployed on the base in Qatar.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorists and destabilizing the Middle East, and several other states of the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country. On June 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar and will make efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

    On Friday, Erdogan approved legislation allowing the deployment of Turkish troops to Qatar amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Doha and other Arab states and said he had not witnessed Doha backing terrorism.

    Related:

    Merkel Urges Gulf States, Iran, Turkey to Work Together to End Qatar Crisis
    Turkey's Erdogan Casts Doubt on Gulf Terror Claims Against Qatar
    Turkey Sending Soldiers to Qatar is 'Not Directed Against Saudi Arabia, US'
    Iran, Turkey, Qatar Seem to Have Just Received a Warning From Washington
    Turkish President Approves Deployment of Troops to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Crisis
    Tags:
    military deployment, military, Qatar, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok