Register
21:28 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, with Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Saudi Council of Ministers, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Antalya, Turkey (File)

    Moscow Hopes Riyadh to Determine Date of Saudi King’s Visit to Russia Soon

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5920

    Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that soon the dates of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's visit to Russia convenient for the both sides will be determined, according to a source.

    November 16, 2015.Vladimir Putin, left, President of the Russian Federation, with Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementiev
    Saudi King Gives Instructions to Prepare Visit to Russia - Russian Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian government hopes that Saudi Arabia will determine the date of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's visit to Russia soon in the light of escalation of diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its neighbor states, a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed situation regarding Qatar with the Saudi King in a telephone conversation as the crisis around Doha does not promote the consolidation of efforts on the Syrian reconciliation and the fight against terrorism.

    "There is an invitation from our leadership for the King [to visit Russia]. It has been under review of the Saudi side for a long time, not less than a year. We hope that soon the dates convenient for the both sides will be determined," the source from the ministry said.

    Energy Minister Alexander Novak
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russian Energy Ministry Plans to Organize Tour to Siberia for Saudis in July - Novak
    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, expelled all Qataris and banned flights to and from the country, while other states later joined their actions. The dispute centered on Qatar’s public support for Islamist terror groups such as Hamas, outlawed in many other countries. Doha denied the accusations and said that no retaliatory measures would be taken.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday, saying that Moscow calls for direct talks between Qatar and other Arab states to overcome the diplomatic crisis and confirmed its readiness to continue dialogue with Doha in all spheres.

    Related:

    Russian Energy Ministry Plans to Organize Tour to Siberia for Saudis in July
    Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan Committed to OPEC Deal - Energy Minister
    Saudi King Gives Instructions to Prepare Visit to Russia - Russian Lawmaker
    Wait, What? Erdogan Welcomes Saudi King With Russian Military March (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Salman bin Abdelaziz al-Saud, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok