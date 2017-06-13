Moscow Hopes Riyadh to Determine Date of Saudi King’s Visit to Russia Soon

Earlier in the day, Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed situation regarding Qatar with the Saudi King in a telephone conversation as the crisis around Doha does not promote the consolidation of efforts on the Syrian reconciliation and the fight against terrorism.
"There is an invitation from our leadership for the King [to visit Russia]. It has been under review of the Saudi side for a long time, not less than a year. We hope that soon the dates convenient for the both sides will be determined," the source from the ministry said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday, saying that Moscow calls for direct talks between Qatar and other Arab states to overcome the diplomatic crisis and confirmed its readiness to continue dialogue with Doha in all spheres.
