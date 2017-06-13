Register
21:28 GMT +313 June 2017
    A spire of a Moscow Kremlin tower and a Russian flag on Red Square

    Moscow Receives No Greetings From US on Russia Day for First Time

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Politics
    6423110

    For the first time in 25 years, Washington did not send a congratulatory message to the Russian Embassy in the United States.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States did not send congratulatory messages on the occasion of Russia Day for the first time, Russian Embassy in the United States Press Secretary Nikolai Lakhonin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "We can confirm that we did not receive any greetings from the American side on the occasion of Russia Day. This happens for the first time as far as we remember. Make your own conclusions," Lakhonin said.

    Earlier, two sources in the diplomatic mission told Sputnik that the embassy received no congratulatory messages from the United States for the first time in 25 years.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Kim to Putin: 'I Wish You Success in Building a Powerful Russia'
    The Russian Federation celebrates Russia Day on June 12. In 1990, the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic adopted on that day a declaration on the republic’s sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

    The Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution in 1992 designating June 12 a public holiday and a non-working day in honor of the adoption of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Russia.

    On June 2, 1994, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued an executive order declaring Russia Day a national holiday.

