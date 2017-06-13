Register
18:25 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporter of Pro-Western former Serbian President and presidential candidate Boris Tadic waves with Serbian , center, and EU flags during a final pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 17, 2012.

    At All Costs: EU Seeking to Absorb Western Balkan States Into Bloc 'Before 2024'

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14910

    Johannes Hahn, European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Negotiations, has said it is "not unrealistic" that Western Balkan states could be absorbed into the EU before 2024. His comments suggest the bloc may be willing to overlook major political sticking points in order to facilitate its ongoing expansion efforts.

    Ever since the breakup of Yugoslavia began in June 1991, when member states Croatia and Slovenia declared independence from the confederation, the EU has been eyeing the region lustily, seeking to integrate the fallen country's constituent states as members within its own folds. Slovenia was the first to join in 2004, but it was only in 2005 the six other successor countries were formally recognized as candidates for membership — and it took until July 2013 for Croatia to become a fully-fledged member state, the first former Yugoslavian country to do so.

    ​As of June 2017, Montengro and Serbia are in negotiations to join the bloc (processes which started in 2012 and 2014 respectively), Bosnia and Herzegovina has applied for membership, and Macedonia is a considered a formal candidate for membership. While negotiations have not started, talks have been pending since 2005. Kosovo has not submitted an official application, but is considered a potential candidate in any event. In each country's case, different factors have served as barriers to accession.

    Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM)

    The EU's beef with FYROM is comparatively trifling — successive Greek governments since the 1940s have objected to the country's name 'Macedonia', on the basis their northern neighbor "stole" it from the eponymous Greek province lying directly to the south of the Macedonian-Greek border.

    While the EU has said the country has made "convincing progress" on police reform, tackling corruption and bolstering human rights, arguments over the country's nomenclature have served to impede the country's bids for EU and NATO membership for two decades. Hahn specifically referenced the issue when discussing Western Balkan accession, saying "new momentum" had been injected into the dispute, and if progress was made on the issue by Autumn, the EU would open accession talks.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    While the EU is satisfied with Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress in four key areas — police reform, cooperation with the international war crimes tribunal, public broadcasting and public administration reform — the country's ongoing ethnic quarrels remain a worry the world over.

    An EU peacekeeping force remains posted in the region, largely to protect resident Serbs from attack. The EU's official line is Bosnia remains blighted by an "unstable political climate" and ethnic divisions. Still, Hahn's comments suggest the Commission may be willing to look past these major issues in their quest to swallow the region.

    Serbia

    Serbian Progressive Party supporters hold Serbian flag during a pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, April 21, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Serbian Foreign Minister Rules Out Introduction of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    After normalizing ties with Kosovo in June 2013, a Commission report said Serbian leaders had shown "political courage and maturity" in tackling difficult issues, as well as committing to better relations — and Serb citizens enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen area, which includes most of the EU — but the country's future EU membership seems far from certain.

    While not formally acknowledged, a major sticking point for EU leaders is Serbia's refusal to adhere to the officially mandated lines on Russia. The two countries enjoy a warm relationship, and Serbia has made clear it would never implement or accept anti-Russian sanctions, or change its policy of military neutrality and join a military alliance such as NATO, or the planned future EU Army. Despite Hahn's avowed willingness to look past other bones of contention with Western Balkan states as part of the bloc's enlargement push, independence on the question of Russian relations may be too bitter and vast a pill for EU leaders to swallow.

    Kosovo

    The breakaway territory of Kosovo is undoubtedly last in the queue to join the EU. The international community remains bitterly split over its 2008 declaration of independence, with many countries refusing to recognize it as a state in its own right. Among the "refuseniks" are five EU members — Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus.

    ​Moreover, EU leaders are concerned about hostilities directed at Kosovo's Serbian minority population — around 50,000, mainly clustered in the North. While Kosovo and Serbia alike have a formal policy of not impeding the other's EU membership bids, and Kosovo's government has granted a degree of autonomy to Serb-majority areas in the country, many frontline politicians are unhappy about the concession, and actively pledge to reverse it. For instance, Ramush Haradinaj, former field commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army and current leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo party has said if his party prevails, there will be no place neither for Serbia nor for Serb municipalities in Kosovo.

    Moreover, a 2013 EU investigation into the country's progress on reforms concluded not enough had been done to tackle human trafficking, or crack down on criminal gangs responsible for the smuggling of illicit drugs and weapons.

    Related:

    Serbia to Sue NATO Over Damage Caused by 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia
    Serbia to Commemorate All Victims of 1999 NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia
    Man Who Provided NATO With Casus Belli to Bomb Yugoslavia Immortalized in Stone
    Yugoslavia 25 Years On: A Country Destroyed
    Tags:
    enlargement, imperialism, expansion, politics, European Union, Balkans, Yugoslavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok