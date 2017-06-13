Polish Political Godfather Kaczynski Using Brother's Death to Smear Russia

The Ministry of Defense appealed to the Prosecutor's Office on Monday, citing a recent interview by Interstate Aviation Committee technical commission chairman Alexei Morozov with Russian media.
However, the Polish MoD declared Monday that "in connection with information that the commission has on the re-investigation of the accident, and the interview that Alexei Morozov of the Interstate Aviation committee gave to the RIA Novosti news agency…a justifiable doubt has emerged regarding the reliability and validity of the final [2011] report of the [Polish] Committee for Investigation of National Aviation Accidents under Edmund Klich and then Jerzy Miller."
In the years after the crash, conspiracy theories were floated in Poland among political forces hostile to Russia claiming that the accident was really a secret plot by Moscow to assassinate Polish leaders. For years, these claims were brushed off by Warsaw, whose own inquiries found no evidence to back up such allegations. However, in 2015, following election victories by Jaroslaw Kaczynski's Law & Justice party, the conspiracy theories would become government policy.
Asked to comment on the Polish MoD's appeal to prosecutors, political scientist Igor Shatrov told Radio Sputnik that it seems, unfortunately, that keeping the presidential plane crash in the limelight has become somewhat of a permanent domestic political factor in Poland.
"The investigation into the presidential plane crash is being used by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the brother of the deceased president, in his own interests," Shatrov said. "Jaroslaw regularly reminds everyone of this, thereby increasing his political influence and demonstrating 'who is the boss'."
Ultimately, Shatrov emphasized that while the real causes of the disaster were conclusively determined a long time ago, the current authorities in Warsaw seem to have no interest in finding out the truth, but only in finding new ways to make political insinuations, against their domestic political opponents and against Moscow.
All comments
Show new comments (0)