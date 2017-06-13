Register
18:26 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the twin brother of the late President Lech Kaczynski, attends a ceremony outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw April 10, 2015 commemorating the crash of the Polish government plane in Smolensk, Russia which killed 96 people.

    Polish Political Godfather Kaczynski Using Brother's Death to Smear Russia

    © REUTERS/ Agata Grzybowska/Agencja Gazeta
    Politics
    Get short URL
    324323

    The Polish Ministry of Defense has asked prosecutors to launch an investigation into the activities of the commission which investigated the 2010 presidential plane crash over Smolensk, Russia. Speaking to Sputnik, political scientist Igor Shatrov lamented the Polish authorities' shameless attempts to use the tragedy to score political points.

    The Ministry of Defense appealed to the Prosecutor's Office on Monday, citing a recent interview by Interstate Aviation Committee technical commission chairman Alexei Morozov with Russian media. 

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev
    Polish MoD Asks Prosecutors to Look Into Tu-154 Crash Probe Commission
    In his interview, Morozov emphasized that the commission had found no evidence of explosives onboard the Tu-154M presidential airplane, thereby refuting the conspiracy theories being floated in Poland by the ruling Law & Justice Party and its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Kaczynski's brother Lech, president of Poland, perished in April 2010, when his plane crashed outside Smolensk, western Russia, killing all 96 passengers and crew on board. In 2011, Polish and Russian investigators each concluded that pilot error and poor weather conditions were to blame for the disaster.

    However, the Polish MoD declared Monday that "in connection with information that the commission has on the re-investigation of the accident, and the interview that Alexei Morozov of the Interstate Aviation committee gave to the RIA Novosti news agency…a justifiable doubt has emerged regarding the reliability and validity of the final [2011] report of the [Polish] Committee for Investigation of National Aviation Accidents under Edmund Klich and then Jerzy Miller." 

    In the years after the crash, conspiracy theories were floated in Poland among political forces hostile to Russia claiming that the accident was really a secret plot by Moscow to assassinate Polish leaders. For years, these claims were brushed off by Warsaw, whose own inquiries found no evidence to back up such allegations. However, in 2015, following election victories by Jaroslaw Kaczynski's Law & Justice party, the conspiracy theories would become government policy.

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev
    Warsaw Unresponsive to IAC Proposal to Hold Meeting on Tu-154 Crash Near Smolensk - IAC
    In 2016, Warsaw launched a new inquiry. The new investigation claims that the president's plane began to break up in the air, and that one of the most likely explanations for the crash was thermobaric explosives going off inside the aircraft, an idea that both Russian and Polish investigators from the earlier investigations have described as ludicrous.

    Asked to comment on the Polish MoD's appeal to prosecutors, political scientist Igor Shatrov told Radio Sputnik that it seems, unfortunately, that keeping the presidential plane crash in the limelight has become somewhat of a permanent domestic political factor in Poland.

    "The investigation into the presidential plane crash is being used by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the brother of the deceased president, in his own interests," Shatrov said. "Jaroslaw regularly reminds everyone of this, thereby increasing his political influence and demonstrating 'who is the boss'."

    Search efforts at the crash site of the Polish presidential plane in Smolensk woods, April 2010
    © RIA Novosti. Ilya Pitalev
    New, Never Before Published Evidence on Polish Presidential Plane Crash Uncovered
    "It's worth recalling," the observer added, "that on the tenth day of every month, the presidential palace in Warsaw sees the so-called Smolensk processions. Representatives of the ruling party, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, are able to remind the [2010-era] government of their 'responsibility' for the catastrophe, and of Russia's 'sinister role' in this situation. In this way, they gain political dividends."

    Ultimately, Shatrov emphasized that while the real causes of the disaster were conclusively determined a long time ago, the current authorities in Warsaw seem to have no interest in finding out the truth, but only in finding new ways to make political insinuations, against their domestic political opponents and against Moscow.

    Related:

    Polish MoD Asks Prosecutors to Look Into Tu-154 Crash Probe Commission
    Kaczynski’s Plane Crashed Due to Plane's Decrease in Altitude - IAC
    Warsaw Unresponsive to IAC Proposal to Hold Meeting on Tu-154 Crash
    No Signs of Explosives Detected on Kaczynski’s Tu-154 - Aviation Committee
    New, Never Before Seen Evidence on Polish Presidential Plane Crash Uncovered
    Tags:
    investigation, 2010 Polish presidential plane crash, Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok