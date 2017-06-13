Register
15:24 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A photograph of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed by activists belonging to 'Hindu Sena' or Hindu Army, a local organization in anticipation of his victory in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    India to Get 'Trump Village' Ahead of Modi Visit to US

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13050

    Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, a renowned social worker in India has announced that he will rename a village in the country after US President Donald Trump.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump’s India Aid Jibe Likely to Hurt Indo-US Ties
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The ‘Trump Village’ will be in the Mewat region of the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

    “I announce to name one village in India as Trump Village,” Bindeshwar Pathak, social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, a sanitation non-governmental organization, said.

    “It will help in strengthening India-US relationship,” Pathak said.

    This is not the first time such a thing has happened in India. Villages have been named after two other former US Presidents who visited the country when in office.

    In 1978, a tiny village in Gurugram in the state of Haryana, near New Delhi, had been named Carterpuri, meaning the abode of the Carters, when then US President Jimmy Carter visited the village in 1978 during his India visit. In fact, Jimmy Carter’s mother Lillian Carter had worked in the area as a social worker during World War II.

    Similarly, a small village called Rampur Manihara in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh is the abode of the Clintons. Villagers here supported and prayed for the victory of Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election 2016. The village has named their school after Bill and Hillary Clinton.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Dusts Off Hillary Clinton's Plan to 'Support India and Contain China'
    India Trumps US as World’s Most Attractive Renewable Energy Market
    India Gets First M777 Howitzers Under Deal With US Ahead of Schedule
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok