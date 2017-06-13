Erdogan Says Anti-Qatari Sanctions Contradict Islamic Values

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the sanctions recently imposed against Qatar by a number of states in the Middle East and Africa over alleged Doha's support of terrorism, and said that such actions do not reflect the ideals of Islam.

"Depriving Qatari people from food and water, travel, or worship is non-humanitarian, non-Islamic," Erdogan said during a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting, as quoted by Daily Sabah on Tuesday.

© REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon What Putin Discussed With Saudi King in a Recent Phone Call

On June 5, several countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, a number of other states in the days to follow, announced either completely breaking off or reducing diplomatic relations with Qatar over its alleged support of terrorism, and have even cut off transport with the Gulf state.

On June 6, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar, adding that sanctions were not the solution to the problem.