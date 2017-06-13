Erdogan Says Anti-Qatari Sanctions Contradict Islamic Values

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the sanctions recently imposed against Qatar by a number of states in the Middle East and Africa over alleged Doha's support of terrorism, and said that such actions do not reflect the ideals of Islam.
"Depriving Qatari people from food and water, travel, or worship is non-humanitarian, non-Islamic," Erdogan said during a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting, as quoted by Daily Sabah on Tuesday.
On June 6, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar, adding that sanctions were not the solution to the problem.
All comments
Show new comments (0)