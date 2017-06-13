Register
15:54 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron's close team of the party's La Republique en marche (Republic on move) : Sibeth Ndiaye (C), Head of the public relations of the party, spokesman Benjamin Griveaux (C-R), Richard Ferrand, Julien Denormandie (4thL), Stephane Sejourne (2thL), Jean-Marie Girier (L), Sylvain Fort (3rdL) pose at the Elysee Palace prior to the handover ceremony for new French President Emmanuel Macron (unseen), in Paris, France, 14 May 2017

    Macron's REM Wins Due to 'Great Tiredness, Rejection of Major Forces' by Voters

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    French Parliamentary Election 2017 (25)
    316613

    The outcome of the first round of French Parliamentary elections indicated that President Emmanuel Macron has popular support for his plans and that voters are tired of the mainstream political forces, Minister of Justice Francois Bayrou said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Centrist La Republique en Marche (REM) party, founded by Macron in April 2016, came in first in the first round of the parliamentary election held on Sunday, with 28.21 percent of the votes. Pollsters predict that REM is likely to win as much as three quarters of the seats in the second round.

    "[The French] wanted to give the president of the republic the means for action… First of all, because there was a great tiredness, a great rejection of major forces that have been involved in politics for years," Bayrou told CNews broadcaster.

    General view of the French National Assembly
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Low Turnout in French Vote Shows Parliament Legitimacy Crisis – FN Candidate
    According to the justice minister, the French also saw "the embodiment" of the president's office in Emmanuel Macron.

    Bayrou also said that his party Democratic Movement (MoDem) would be part of the presidential majority, adding that this had been agreed from the start of the alliance. Bayrou backed Macron's bid for presidency earlier in the year and the two parties ran together in the legislative election. Modem won 4.11 percent of the votes.

    Only four seats out of 577 were decisively won in the first round, while the rest will be contested in the runoff this Sunday. The right-wing Republicans gained 15.77 percent in the first round, while National Front had 13.2 percent and left-wing La France Insoumise got 11.02 percent. The previously ruling Socialist Party got 7.44 percent.

    Topic:
    French Parliamentary Election 2017 (25)

    Related:

    Likely REM Majority in French Assembly May Have Rough Start Due to Inexperience
    FN Unlikely to Match Presidential Race Figures With Legislative Seats - Member
    Tags:
    La Republique En Marche, Emmanuel Macron, Francois Bayrou, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok