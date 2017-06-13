Macron's REM Wins Due to 'Great Tiredness, Rejection of Major Forces' by Voters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Centrist La Republique en Marche (REM) party, founded by Macron in April 2016, came in first in the first round of the parliamentary election held on Sunday, with 28.21 percent of the votes. Pollsters predict that REM is likely to win as much as three quarters of the seats in the second round.

"[The French] wanted to give the president of the republic the means for action… First of all, because there was a great tiredness, a great rejection of major forces that have been involved in politics for years," Bayrou told CNews broadcaster.

According to the justice minister, the French also saw "the embodiment" of the president's office in Emmanuel Macron.

Bayrou also said that his party Democratic Movement (MoDem) would be part of the presidential majority, adding that this had been agreed from the start of the alliance. Bayrou backed Macron's bid for presidency earlier in the year and the two parties ran together in the legislative election. Modem won 4.11 percent of the votes.

Only four seats out of 577 were decisively won in the first round, while the rest will be contested in the runoff this Sunday. The right-wing Republicans gained 15.77 percent in the first round, while National Front had 13.2 percent and left-wing La France Insoumise got 11.02 percent. The previously ruling Socialist Party got 7.44 percent.