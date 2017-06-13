Russia Never Interferes in Internal Political Processes of Other States - Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia never interferes in the internal political processes of other countries unlike many of its partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone.

"Unlike many of our partners, we never interfere in the internal political processes of other countries, this is one of the principles of our work," Putin said in a fragment of the first part of the four-episode documentary series by Stone, dubbed The Putin Interviews.

The first part of the documentary will be aired be the US Showtime television network on Monday at 21:00 local time (on Tuesday 01:00 GMT).