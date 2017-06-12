Register
00:14 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller

    Revealed: Mueller's Team Heading Trump-Russia Probe Donated Big to US Democrats

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 10910

    Four members of the team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate alleged Russian influence in the 2016 US presidential election that saw Republican candidate Donald Trump voted into the White House, have made monetary donations to the Democratic Party.

    Former FBI Director Mueller to Head Special Counsel; Shelby Not Guilty
    In assembling a team of supposedly bipartisan investigators to probe into whether Russian operatives influenced the November 2016 presidential election, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has chosen four people with ties to the Democrats, according to The Hill.

    Federal Election Commission filings show that four members of Mueller's team, including Michael Dreeben, Jeannie Rhee, Andrew Weissmann and James Quarles, have made substantial donations to Democratic candidates or the Democratic Party over the past several decades.

    Dreeben, a deputy solicitor general for the US Justice Department, donated $1,000 to a political action committee for then-New York Senator Hillary Clinton, while he was a deputy solicitor general.

    Rhee donated $5,400 to Clinton's presidential campaign, and Weissmann donated some $4,700 to Democratic organizations supporting the election of former President Barack Obama.

    Quarles has made monetary donations to Democratic candidates going back to the 1980s, according to the Federal Election Commission.

    Retired Republican lawmaker Newt Gingrich observed that it is unlikely, given these revelations, that Mueller's team will be impartial and unbiased.

    As investigations press on into alleged ties between Trump's team and Moscow, no evidence of the Kremlin's alleged influence on the election has been provided so far.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the vote, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public's attention from revealed instances of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Related:

    'Troubling': US Lawmaker Questions Appointment of Mueller to Lead Russia Probe
    Kremlin Comments on Former FBI Head Mueller's Appointment in US' Russia Probe
    Former FBI Chief Mueller Appointed to Lead Investigation into Trump-Russia Ties
    Tags:
    accusations, investigation, US Justice Department, White House, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok