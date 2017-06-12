US, China Finalize Deal on Exporting American Beef

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and China have worked out the details of a plan to allow the first exports of US beef to China since 2003, the US Agriculture Department said in a press release on Monday.

"As part of the US-China 100-Day Action plan announced on May 11, 2017 by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin, the Trump Administration today has taken important steps toward commercial shipment of US beef and beef products to China for the first time since 2003," the release stated.

The release noted that the technical documents concerning the start of beef shipments have been posted.

The United States was the top supplier of imported beef to China until it was banned from the Chinese market in 2003, the release added.