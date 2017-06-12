Register
18:11 GMT +312 June 2017
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during an election campaign visit to Langton Rugby Club in Stoke-on-Trent, June 6, 2017.

    Queen's Speech Delayed by UK Prime Minister Amid Uncertainty Following Election

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May put off the ceremony that marks the start of the parliamentary year amid continuing talks between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), following the Conservatives' failure to gain the necessary 326 seats on their own in the election last week.

    Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May, (L), accompanied by her husband Philip, delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London on June 9, 2017 as results from a snap general election show the Conservatives have lost their majority.
    UK PM Theresa May Receives Permission From Queen to Form New Government
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May postponed the Queen's Speech, the event at which the monarch sets out the government's legislative agenda for the year ahead, for a few days due to the Conservatives' continuing attempts to gain majority in the Parliament through an alliance, UK media reported on Monday.

    According to the Sky News broadcaster, citing sources, May put off the ceremony that marks the start of the parliamentary year amid continuing talks between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), following the Conservatives' failure to gain the necessary 326 seats on their own in the election last week.

    The Guardian newspaper reported, citing a government source, that no date had been fixed yet.

    "Number Ten’s failure to confirm the date of the Queen’s speech shows that this government is in chaos, as it struggles to agree a backroom deal with a party with abhorrent views on LGBT and women’s rights," Labour spokesperson said, as quoted by The Guardian.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the press in Downing street, London, Friday, June 9, 2017 following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government.
    UK PM Theresa May Set for Crucial Meeting as Decades of Anger Spill Over
    Northern Ireland's DUP is known for its socially conservative views. Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom, where same-sex marriage and abortions (except in specific cases) are not legally allowed.

    The Queen's Speech was initially slated for next Monday, June 19. According to media reports, the speech is written on a special parchment that takes several days to dry, which means that no last-minute corrections are possible.

    May called the snap election in April hoping to secure more seats for the Conservative Party ahead of Brexit, but as the result, her party lost 12 seats and now requires at least eight more for the majority.

    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa May, United Kingdom
