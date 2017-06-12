Register
16:40 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

    Obsessed: Senate Wants New Russia Sanctions, With or Without Proof of Meddling

    © AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 43 0 0

    Commenting on US Senate plans to push ahead with new sanctions against Russia, despite their failure to get the hoped-for testimony of Trump-Russia collusion from former FBI head James Comey, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov quipped that this 'anti-Russian coalition' was simply "obsessed" with Moscow.

    On Sunday, Politico reported that a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers from the US Senate is on the verge of a deal to strengthen anti-Russian sanctions, with the big question on the agenda being not whether to move forward with restrictions, but just "how hard a punch to throw at Russia."

    According to the publication, the Democrats want to both block President Trump from easing current sanctions, and introduce new restrictions over Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, evidence of which remains extremely flimsy. The Republicans, meanwhile, are more careful, Politico says, although among them too there are hawks, like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who are desperately looking for new ways to stick it to the Russians.

    Speaking to CBS News Face the Nation on Sunday, Graham declared that "any member of the Congress who doesn't want to punish Russia for what they have done is betraying democracy. And if the president doesn't sign the bill to punish Russia, he would be betraying democracy."

    Last week, Tennessee Democratic Senator and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker predicted that lawmakers would "end up with something really, really strong on Russia that can be supported in a very bipartisan way."

    In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Comey Testimony: What Went Wrong for Trump's Political Opponents?
    However, on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that President Donald Trump did not ask him to drop his probe into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential elections. Comey also said that reporting by The New York Times which alleged that Trump aides were in cahoots with Russian spies was just plain wrong.

    Commenting on the Senate's desperate efforts to hit Russia with more sanctions, despite a lack of evidence, against Trump or Moscow, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov diagnosed the US lawmakers of having an 'obsession' with Russia.

    "Left looking the fools after Comey's testimony, the anti-Russian coalition in the US Senate has decided to strike at relations with Russia through new sanctions. They're obsessed," Pushkov tweeted. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump '100 Percent' Ready to Testify Under Oath About Private Talks With Comey
    On Sunday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel called for an end to investigations into the Trump's campaign's alleged collusion with Russia. "There's been no evidence of it; I don't think that should continue," she said.

    On that count, Pushkov noted that the lack of any sort of collusion between Russia and Trump was clear as day, but something hawks including Arizona Senator John McCain just can't seem to wrap their heads around.

    "The head of the Republicans in the US says it's time to stop investigating Trump's ties with Russia. The fact that there are no ties is a no-brainer, but apparently not to McCain and co.," Pushkov wrote. 

    Tags:
    obsession, testimony, James Comey, Donald Trump, Alexei Pushkov, Lindsey Graham, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok