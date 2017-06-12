Over 90% of UK Institute of Directors Members Voice Concern Over Hung Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels. The election has resulted in a hung parliament after the Conservatives lost majority in the House of Commons. However, the Conservative Party announced the composition of the cabinet amid talks with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that could allow May's party to form the majority with it.

According to the IoD survey, 65 percent of the organization's members believe that uncertainties stemming from the hung parliament pose "a significant concern" for the country's economy, while 27 percent more consider that it was a "slight concern."

At the same time, the survey added that almost 60 percent of respondents believed that yet another election in 2017 would be unwelcome.

The survey was conducted by the IoD on June 9-11. A total of 686 respondents took part in the survey.