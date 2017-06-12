Lavrov on US Sanctions Possible Expansion: 'Why Should I React to Every Sneeze?'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday he did not consider it necessary to comment on the possible introduction of new US sanctions against Russia.

"Why should I react to every sneeze? I am not a medical expert," Lavrov told reporters when asked to comment the reports on the possible introduction of sanctions.

The relations between Russia and the West shattered after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which had not been recognized by the EU's member states and Washington. The European Union, as well as the United States and their allies, introduced a number of sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.

