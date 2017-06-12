US Delegation From New York Set to Visit Russia in September

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US delegation of lawmakers from New York will travel to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Tatarstan in September to improve and develop ties at the regional level, Konev said.

"Amid the tense US —Russia relations at the federal level, we believe that relations at the regional levels should be developed. New York's Senators and assemblymen, members of both chambers of the state of New York will travel to St. Petersburg, Moscow and the Republic of Tatarstan from September 13 through September 21," Konev said.

Konev noted that the delegation would include 26 members, and the visit would HAPPEN at the invitation of Tatarstan's Parliament Chairman Farid Mukhametshin.

"Mr. Mukhametshin visited US in 2010, and in 2011 there was also a delegation, but unfortunately, since 2011 until this year there were no contacts. This is the first time since 2011, when we are re-starting these relations at the regional level," Konev added.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Head of US Republican National Committee Calls for End of Russian Probe

Konev stressed that they planned to sign an agreement, namely a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Tatarstan, adding that "in Moscow and St. Petersburg we do not have any deal to sign, but I think that we will in the near future. I also hope they will return visit."

Konev said that they expected to hold meetings with the local government authorities and with businesses because they would like to establish relations at all levels, including educational, business, tourist and cultural exchanges.

The US-Russia relations have soured since the breakout of the Ukrainian crisis in 2015. Washington and Brussels have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the conflict in the eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.