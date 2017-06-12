Register
01:30 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A spire of a Moscow Kremlin tower and a Russian flag on Red Square

    US Delegation From New York Set to Visit Russia in September

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4010

    The US delegation from New York is set to visit Russia in September to boost relations at the regional level, Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda's chief of staff Anton Konev told reporters on the margins of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the USA (KSORS) conference at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington DC.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US delegation of lawmakers from New York will travel to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Tatarstan in September to improve and develop ties at the regional level, Konev said.

    "Amid the tense US —Russia relations at the federal level, we believe that relations at the regional levels should be developed. New York's Senators and assemblymen, members of both chambers of the state of New York will travel to St. Petersburg, Moscow and the Republic of Tatarstan from September 13 through September 21," Konev said.

    Konev noted that the delegation would include 26 members, and the visit would HAPPEN at the invitation of Tatarstan's Parliament Chairman Farid Mukhametshin.

    "Mr. Mukhametshin visited US in 2010, and in 2011 there was also a delegation, but unfortunately, since 2011 until this year there were no contacts. This is the first time since 2011, when we are re-starting these relations at the regional level," Konev added.

    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Head of US Republican National Committee Calls for End of Russian Probe
    Konev stressed that they planned to sign an agreement, namely a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Tatarstan, adding that "in Moscow and St. Petersburg we do not have any deal to sign, but I think that we will in the near future. I also hope they will return visit."

    Konev said that they expected to hold meetings with the local government authorities and with businesses because they would like to establish relations at all levels, including educational, business, tourist and cultural exchanges.

    The US-Russia relations have soured since the breakout of the Ukrainian crisis in 2015. Washington and Brussels have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the conflict in the eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

    Related:

    'Big Circus': US' Russia Hysteria Meant to Distract From Real American Crises
    US-Led Coalition Trying to Destroy Syria's 'Fragile' Peace Process – Russian MP
    Comey Testimony Exposes US Media as Tool to Demonize Russia, Ex-CIA Officer Says
    Tags:
    delegation, visit, United States, Russia, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok