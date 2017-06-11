Trump Tells PM May He Put Visit to UK on Hold - Reports

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais 'Embarrassment to Queen': Over 1Mln Britons Sign Petition to Prevent Trump's State Visit to UK

LONDON (Sputnik) — Trump told May in recent weeks that he would not come if his visit was met with large-scale protests, effectively putting the trip on hold for some time, The Guardian newspaper reported.

In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later, an online petition was published at the website of the UK Parliament, demanding Trump to be barred from making a state visit to Britain amid his January 27 executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States and implementing a three-month block on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

However, in February, May officially rejected the petition against US President Donald Trump’s official visit to the United Kingdom which has gathered over 1.85 million signatures.