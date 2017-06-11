Register
14:53 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.

    Trump's Criticism of Doha Despite Military Partnership 'Strange'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (133)
    138150

    Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview to RT Arabic broadcaster that he considered US President Donald Trump's statements against Qatar "strange" after years of military cooperation between Doha and Washington.

    A view shows buildings in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Why France Has Larger Potential Than US in Mediating Qatar Crisis
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — With Qatar hosting the major US military base in the Middle East, on Friday, Trump, nevertheless, labeled Doha as a "funder of terrorism at a very high level." Trump added that during the Arab Islamic American Summit, which had taken place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in May, the leaders of the Arab countries had discussed with the US president confronting Qatar over its support for terrorism.

    "The relations between Qatar and the United States are of the historic nature and last in decades. After signing the agreement on the military cooperation and the agreement of granting the military benefits, Qatar paid a lot of efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributed significantly to this fight together with the allies led by the United States. It was strange to hear the statements of the US president based on the opinions of the heads of states taking special positions in relation to the state of Qatar," Al Thani said during his visit to Moscow on Saturday.

    Various US structures have noted Doha's role in the joint US-Qatari fight against terrorism, according to Al Thani. Qatar cannot agree with the United States in all the policies, for example Washington considers the Palestinian movement Hamas as a terror group while the Arab countries regard it as a legitimate resistance movement, the diplomat added.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Lavrov, Tillerson Agree Qatar Crisis Should Be Resolved Through Negotiations
    "Qatar does not support Hamas, but supports the Palestinian people. Our support to the Palestinians is obvious. We cooperate with the official Palestinian government. Hamas' presence in Qatar does not mean that Qatar supports it. In Qatar, Hamas is present as a political entity," Al Thani explained.

    The interview was carried out amid the crisis in Qatar’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt which cut off ties with Doha on Monday after accusing it of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.

    On Wednesday, media reported that Riyadh set out several conditions for Qatar to normalize the bilateral relations including the expulsion of all the members of the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (outlawed in Russia) and the Palestinian Hamas movement from the country, as well as the immediate break of the diplomatic ties with Iran.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (133)

    Related:

    Military Assistance to Qatar an 'Impulsive Step Driving Turkey Into Corner'
    Qatar Declines to Discuss Al Jazeera Future With Anyone, Sees Issue as Domestic
    Qatari FM Confirms Doha Interested in Positive Relations With Iran
    Tags:
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Donald Trump, United States, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok