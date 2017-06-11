UK Conservatives, DUP Deal to Involve Only Big Issues - Defense Secretary

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats while the DUP got 10 seats in the election. The election was called by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit talks with Brussels.

"Well, let's be very clear. Just because they are going to support us and they are agreeing to support us on the economic issues, the big economic and security issues faced in this country, it does not mean that we agree with all of their views," Fallon told the BBC broadcaster.