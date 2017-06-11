Register
13:22 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An opposition supporter holds a banner that reads No to war - no to NATO during protest in downtown Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015

    Montenegro Resorts to 'Russian Threat' to Prove 'NATO is Paradise' to Its People

    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 23511

    On June 5, Montenegro officially became a member of NATO during a ceremony in Washington. The accession ceremony was marked by the handover of an instrument of accession from Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic to United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.

    Anti-NATO demonstrators burn a NATO flag in front of a a banner that reads: No to NATO, your hands are bloody - Death to fascism, freedom to the people, during a protest outside the hall before the parliament session in Cetinje, Montenegro, Friday, April 28, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Stoltenberg Hails Montenegro's NATO Accession as Message to Other Countries
    During the ceremony in Washington, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said that the NATO accession is a "historic event" for Podgorica.

    "Today, we are also formally becoming a part of the most powerful and most successful alliance in history which decides on the most important issues of today’s world," Markovic said.

    Montenegro was invited to join the 28-nation military alliance in December 2015. Montenegrin authorities accepted the invitation that caused protests in the Balkan nation. On May 19, 2016, NATO member states signed the accession protocol. According to NATO's website, the accession process is expected to finish by June 2017.

    On April 25, US President Donald Trump signed the protocol on Montenegro’s accession to NATO, which was the final step in ratifying the document. On May 19, 2016, NATO member states signed the accession protocol.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Dmitry Solonnikov, director of the Institute for Modern State Development, noted that Montenegro’s military contribution for NATO would be insignificant.

    "For NATO, this accession is rather a demonstrative gesture. This is a PR and psychological move. The Montenegrin military is unlikely to plan an important role in the NATO military force. It is a drop in the bucket. On the other hand, it is aimed at influencing the post-Yugoslavian nations, first of all Serbia," Solonnikov pointed out.

    Protestors shout after entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    What's in a Name? Macedonia Ready to Lose Its Identity to Join NATO
    According to the expert, the main goal of Montenegro’s accession is to expand the alliance in the Balkans and to reaffirm NATO’s eastward expansion policy.

    "It is rather a political than military threat. Pressure is expected to further mount over Serbia. Macedonia will likely be invited next to NATO. We’re witnessing a gradual expansion of NATO in countries that were never in the sphere of its interests. This is a steppingstone for NATO’s further expansion to the east," Solonnikov said.

    Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the further expansion of NATO to the east. Last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the political course of Montenegro that sees them joining the alliance without holding a nationwide referendum.

    Montenegro's former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic (R) shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a joint press conference in Podgorica, October 2015
    © AFP 2017/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    Lavrov Lashes Out at Montenegro's 'Russophobic, Unscrupulous' Allegations
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Montenegro's inclusion into NATO does not bolster the alliance's military capabilities and serves as a geopolitical project.

    "This is a geopolitical project at its finest, it does not strengthen the security of NATO, it is obvious. It probably leads to additional expenses for NATO countries because Montenegro will need to be developed in military and technical terms," Lavrov said Tuesday.

    Earlier this week, US Assistant Secretary of State John Heffern accused Russia of attempts to interfere in the Montenegrin election to derail the country’s accession to NATO.

    He also once again claimed that Moscow was involved in the alleged coup attempt in Montenegro.

    Podgorica
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Montenegro's Russia Meddling Claims Aim to Cover Economic Woes - Opposition
    Western politicians and security services, including from the US, have repeatedly accused Russia of preparing to conduct a coup in Montenegro, without providing any evidence. Moscow has refuted the accusations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them unsubstantiated and irresponsible.

    Montenegrin journalist and political writer Matija Nikolic told Sputnik that currently there is an anti-Russian and pro-NATO information campaign in Montenegro.

    "A large number of people in our country are against NATO. The government has launched an information campaign portraying Russia as evil. They want to convince people that NATO will bring prosperity to the country while Russia was allegedly involved in a coup attempt. This campaign is aimed at imposing anti-Russian sentiments. They use such speculations as an attempt to prove that NATO is paradise," Nikolic said.

    Related:

    How Montenegro Defense Cost Boost Over 2% GDP as NATO Member Will Affect Economy
    US Claims of Russia's Involvement in Montenegro Coup Attempt Unfounded, MP Says
    Montenegro's Accession to NATO is 'One of the Biggest Betrayals in History'
    Stoltenberg: Montenegro’s Accession to NATO Good for Stability of Balkans
    Tags:
    NATO expansion, NATO, Montenegro, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok