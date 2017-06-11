Register
13:22 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    rancois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope attend a political rally in Paris, France, April 9, 2017

    What You Should Know About French Center-Right The Republicans Party

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4820

    Members of the French center-right The Republicans party will compete with their rivals in the country's legislative elections, the first round of which takes place on Sunday and the second is set for June 18.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Republicans party under its current name dates back to May 2015, when the largest opposition party in France, the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP), under the leadership of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, changed its name. The Union for the Popular Movement was formed in 2002 to support the candidacy of Jacques Chirac in the presidential elections and remained the French ruling party until the defeat in the 2012 voting.

    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 11, 2017 in Paris shows the candidates newly invested by La Republique en marche party for the French parliamentary elections (legislative) in June
    © AFP 2017/ BERTRAND GUAY, JOEL SAGET, FRANCOIS GUILLOT, PIERRE VERDY, ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT, LOIC VENANCE, ALBERTO SIMON, Joël SAGET, Fred DUFOUR
    All You Need to Know About Macron’s La Republique en Marche Party

    The new name of the party was approved at an extraordinary congress, which was held on May 28-29, 2015. The decision to rename the party was also approved by the results of the Internet vote of its supporters.

    The supreme body of the party is the Congress, between the congresses the party is ruled by the National Council. The executive body is the Political Bureau.

    The party chairman is elected for a term of five years by direct vote. The party's incumbent General Secretary is Bernard Accoyer.

    A ballot box with cast ballots at a polling station in Paris.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    French Parliamentary Elections Procedure

    The Republicans advocate the strengthening of the four "pillars" of the French Republic — school, business, family and secularism.

    The party program includes reducing the tax on household incomes by 10 percent, decreasing government spending, lowering the number of migrants, amending the Labor Code as well as investing in agriculture.

    In November 2016, The Republicans called on French President Francois Hollande to lift sanctions against Russia in connection with the cooperation between Moscow and Paris in the fight against Daesh.

    The same month, ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon won the presidential primaries, bypassing ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Prime Minister Alain Juppe.

    After the defeat in the first round of the primaries, Sarkozy announced his departure from politics.

    On March 7, 2017, the party unanimously supported the candidacy of Francois Fillon for the presidential elections. Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent of the votes.

    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, The Republicans, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok