Vladimir Putin Responds to Oliver Stone's Remark on Desire to Become a 'Czar'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In the upcoming four-part documentary by the acclaimed film director Oliver Stone, dubbed The Putin Interviews, the Russian president responded to a series of questions about his political ambitions and style of governance.

"You have all the power. They say you want to be a czar," Oliver Stone stone said during one of the interviews, according to the documentary trailer.

Commenting on the remark, the president said, "The issue is about how to use the authority that you [already] have in the right way."

The full four-part documentary by Stone will be broadcast by the Showtime television network on June 12-15. The documentary has been partially released to date.

Stone is famous for making films focused on urgent political issues, and his latest work, released in late 2016, was devoted to former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden. In late April, Stone said he was working on a film about Putin.