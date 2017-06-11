Register
04:17 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2016

    New Twitter Account Names Kellyanne Conway as a DC Leaker

    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    151540

    “If a NYT, Politico, or WaPo article hits @Reince45 (or other W.H. staff), good chance @KellyannePolls leaked,” explains DC’s newest tabloid Twitter account.

    With the White House leaking like a sinking ship, speculation is running wild as to the source behind all the anonymously backed articles causing so much upheaval in the US capitol lately. A new Twitter account alleges — seriously or not, it's hard to tell — that Kellyanne Conway is one of DC's tattle-tales.

    US President Donald Trump, following his election, quickly staffed his inner circle with a cadre of vocal and polarizing advisors, Conway among them.

    Now, Conway has come under scrutiny for some particularly uninhibited storytelling at an embassy party.

    @KellyanneLeaks is now the place to go to see whether any of her musings has resulted in a White House leak, and the account already has nearly 7,000 followers.

    The new Twitter account intends to show that every time an article critical of Trump advisor Reince Priebus or other White House staffers is published, it is because someone at a high-level DC social event overheard Conway holding court on her favorite subject: the ineptitude of the rest of the White House.

    After catching Conway talking very loudly (and, as the account creator acknowledged, probably off the record) to reporters at a British embassy event in DC, the person behind @KellyanneLeaks had a thought: perhaps this high-volume Trump adviser is one of the culprits?

    Conway was overheard mocking White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus especially viciously, but she also apparently discussed how she chooses to interpret Trump's orders to her. The president told her to say "[formed FBI Director] Jim Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes," she apparently explained to her audience. "I chose to convert that to 'no comment.'"

    She also made fun of the White House legislative director and several other prominent GOP figures.

    And Conway doesn't seem to be toeing the White House line that everything is fine and dandy and America is rapidly being made Great Again.

    With Conway's high-volume party chatter getting its own Twitter account, her work within the Trump administration may soon come to an end. Trump has asked intelligence agencies, including the FBI, to arrest the leakers.

    Nice knowing you, Kellyanne.

    Related:

    US House Democrat Questions Trump Adviser Conway's Ties to Polling Firm
    How Trump's New Strategy 'Risks Changing Balance of Power' in Persian Gulf
    Charlotte Pride Rejects ‘Gays for Trump’ Float, Right-Wing Gays Vow to Sue
    Tags:
    rumor mill, domestic policy, leak, White House, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok