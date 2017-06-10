Democratic Unionist Party Agrees on Principles of Deal to Support Tories

LONDON, (Sputnik) — The DUP will support the Tories on "confidence and supply basis."

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats while the DUP got 10 seats in the election.

On Friday, May announced her plans to form the coalition between Tories and the DUP. The move faced strong criticism of the general public with 502,446 people signing the online petition against the coalition.