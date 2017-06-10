Register
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed Al Thani during their meeting in Moscow

    Doha Hopes to Continue Constructive Dialogue With Russia on Regional Issues

    Doha hopes to continue carrying out a constructive dialogue with Moscow on the key regional issues, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The visit of the Qatari foreign minister is taking place amid the ongoing diplomatic spat between Qatar and a number of Arab states.

    "I am very glad that we are meeting again in Moscow after a short break. We had a constructive dialogue on regional issues and we hope that this dialogue of constructive cooperation between the two friendly countries will continue," Al Thani said.

    A view shows buildings in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    How Russia Could Mediate Settlement of Saudi-Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

    On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Riyadh has also imposed restrictions against Doha, including closing the border between the two states.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of interference in other countries' domestic affairs and said that Doha will not take responsive measures.

    Doha claimed that the formal reason for the conflict was a story on the website of Qatar's news agency on May 23. The story attributed false remarks to the Qatari emir, in which he made friendly comments about Iran and expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

    The incident took place a week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Later, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the website was hacked and the remarks were falsely attributed to the nation's leader.

    However, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain continue to insist that Qatar must expel members of Hamas and other groups regarded by its neighbors as terrorists.

    Since the crisis erupted, Russia has insisted that it can only be resolved through diplomacy. Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Moscow would not interfere in those relations but added that Russia was interested in having normal relations with all nations in the Middle East.    

    Ok