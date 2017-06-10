Register
10:05 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    How Russia Could Mediate Settlement of Saudi-Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (124)
    0 7610

    Russia could play the role of a mediator to help resolve a large-scale diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab states, according to Elena Suponina, an analyst at the Russia Institute for Strategic Studies.

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File
    Washington Wants Qatar to Respond to Neighbors’ Concerns - Tillerson
    Earlier this week, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani will arrive in Moscow on Saturday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    According to another source, biateral ties and the situation in the Middle East will be on the agenda of the talks.

    "Russia cannot and should not be the single mediator in the settlement. But Moscow could take part in joint efforts at least to ease the tensions if not to reconcile the conflicting parties," Suponina told Sputnik.

    According to the expert, "very few people" are interested in the escalation of the scandal between Riyadh and Doha. Such countries as Turkey, Kuwait and Oman have already engaged as mediators.

    Suponina noted that since the very beginning of the conflict the mediators were interested in Russia’s participation in the settlement. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    "Russia has good relations with all countries involved in the conflict. It is necessary not to side with one or the other party. Russia should use its contacts in the Middle East to reconcile the sides," the expert said.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Why Saudi Arabia 'Punishes' Qatar and How Doha Could Respond
    The visit of the Qatari foreign minister is taking place amid the ongoing diplomatic spat between Qatar and a number of Arab states.

    On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Riyadh has also imposed restrictions against Doha, including closing the border between the two states.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of interference in other countries' domestic affairs and said that Doha will not take responsive measures.

    Doha claimed that the formal reason for the conflict was a story on the website of Qatar’s news agency on May 23. The story attributed false remarks to the Qatari emir, in which he made friendly comments about Iran and expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    UAE Ambassador to US Urges Qatar Re-Examine Regional Policies
    The incident took place a week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Later, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the website was hacked and the remarks were falsely attributed to the nation’s leader.

    However, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain continue to insist that Qatar must expel members of Hamas and other groups regarded by its neighbors as terrorists.

    UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told The Associated Press that Qatari government’s "fingerprints are all over the place" in funding terrorism.

    Briefing with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Diplomatic Rift With Qatar Plays Into Terrorists' Hands - Russian Foreign Ministry
    He stressed that Doha should expel members of Hamas, stop its support of terror groups "with al-Qaeda DNA" and rein in the many media outlets it funds, including Al-Jazeera broadcaster.

    Since the crisis erupted, Russia has insisted that it can only be resolved through diplomacy. Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Moscow would not interfere in those relations but added that Russia was interested in having normal relations with all nations in the Middle East.

    "We are convinced that any divisions can take place. We were never happy over the difficulties that arose in relations of other countries. We are interested in maintaining friendly relations with everyone, especially in the region where concentration of all efforts of fighting a joint threat, the threat of international terrorism, is a priority," Lavrov told a press conference earlier this week.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (124)

    Related:

    What Role Russia Could Play in Resolving Qatar Diplomatic Crisis
    Qatari FM to Arrive in Moscow, Meet With Lavrov Amid Tensions With Arab States
    Lavrov on Qatar Crisis: Russia Needs Friendly Ties With Everyone in Middle East
    Russian FM Says Qatar Row's Influence on Syria Addressed With Iran's Zarif
    Tags:
    diplomatic conflict, talks, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok