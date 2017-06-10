Trump Excepted to Unveil Changes to US-Cuba Policy Next Friday

© AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE Bipartisan Group of US Senators Introduce Bill to Lift Cuban Trade Embargo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s policy changes may please the "hardline Cuban exiles" who supported Trump in winning Florida during the 2016 US Presidential Election, the Miami Herald reported on Friday.

In December 2014, then-President Barack Obama announced that the United States would normalize relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement and hostilities. The two countries have reopened embassies in their respective capitals and have signed a dozen of cooperation deals since then.

In January, Obama issued an executive order ending a policy that had allowed Cubans who set foot on US soil to remain in the United States, unlike those intercepted at sea who are routinely returned to the island.