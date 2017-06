WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A decision is pending on whether US President Donald Trump will meet one-on-one with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Hamburg next month, the White House told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not finalized the schedule or made any such decisions yet," a White House spokesperson said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week it was "understood" that the meeting might take place in the German city on the sidelines of a G20 summit, scheduled for July 7-8. He also noted that the possible meeting between the two leaders may not be followed by a statement for the media.